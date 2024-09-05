Upgrading School Food to Battle Hunger

The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday announced a $1 million gift to support an Indianapolis school.

The initiative aimed to revolutionize school kitchens in Indianapolis and combat childhood hunger.

The model will help to restore working kitchens within schools and provide support by hiring and training culinary staff to prepare scratch-made meals.

Over the next five years, the initiative plans to provide over 1.2 million meals to 3,500 students.

The project has been called the second-largest source of hunger relief in Indianapolis schools, and proceeds of the Colts’ Game Day 50-50 raffle will fund the effort.