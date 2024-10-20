Valerie McCray, Democratic  candidate for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat

It's up to you who will represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate beginning next year. Current Senator Mike Braun is running for governor rather than seeking a second, six-year term. That announcement scrambled Hoosier politics. Running to succeed him are Republican Jim Banks, Democrat Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning.

Dr. Valerie McCray is a clinical psychologist based in Indianapolis. She says what Congress really needs is someone who understands how people work and the struggles they face.