Walking with Ghosts with Amy Bruni in Hobart Indiana

October 18, 2024

Have you ever wanted to walk with ghosts?

Amy Bruner — known for her work on the shows “Kindred Spirits,” “Ghost Hunters” and “Paranormal Lockdown” — talked with “All Indiana” host Felicia Michelle about an upcoming event.

Bruner will be featured at the Walking with Ghosts event starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Hobart Art Theater in northwest Indiana.

You can also join Walking with Ghosts w/ Amy Bruni in Indianapolis on October 18.

You can get tickets by visiting MadHatterShows.com.