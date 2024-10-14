Wells Challenges Rokita in Attorney General Race

This week we turn our attention to the statewide races on your ballot. Republican Todd Rokita is running for a second term as attorney general. He faces a challenge from Democrat Destiny Wells. She ran unsuccessfully for Secretary of State 2 years ago. This is the only statewide election this year without a third-party candidate. WISH-TV Government reporter, Garrett Bergquist, talked to both of them about their plans for the office.

And Indiana’s Best Political team discusses the Attorney General’s race, the politics of disaster, and more.