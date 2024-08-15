We’re About to Find Out

Today’s message reflects on a story we’ve been discussing for the past two weeks, the story of Jesus’ feeding of the 5000. This time, we’ll consider the story from the Gospel of John’s perspective along with the miracle story that comes next, Jesus’ walking on water in the midst of troubled seas. These two stories teach us what to hope for. Are we called to a vain hope? This message called us to reflect on this question. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.