What Catches the Eye

Today’s episode marks the 3rd in a series in which Northwood will consider some of Jesus’

teachings about money and possessions. Today, we’ll be learning from some of the

teachings of Jesus found in Matthew 6:22-24. In these verses Jesus speaks of what our eyes

and gaze may reveal of our desires and pursuits. He then warns us of the dangers of

choosing the pursuit of material wealth over the pursuit of God’s ways. In this episode,

we’ll discuss these things. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood

