When a Mental Health Crisis Hits

February 11, 2024

Did you know that Indiana currently ranks 42nd when it comes to mental health according to the State of Mental Health in America 2023.  

On this week’s show Candace & Terri are joined by Sargent Lance Dardeen with the IMPD Mobile Crisis Assistance Team, who shares many invaluable resources and tips for the moment when a mental health crisis hits.  

Show notes:

988: Indiana Suicide Prevention Hotline

211: Indiana Resource Hotline

Mental Health First Aid

Apple AirTag

Project Lifesaver

www.joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

