When a Mental Health Crisis Hits
February 11, 2024
Did you know that Indiana currently ranks 42nd when it comes to mental health according to the State of Mental Health in America 2023.
On this week’s show Candace & Terri are joined by Sargent Lance Dardeen with the IMPD Mobile Crisis Assistance Team, who shares many invaluable resources and tips for the moment when a mental health crisis hits.
Show notes:
988: Indiana Suicide Prevention Hotline
211: Indiana Resource Hotline
www.caregivercrossingradio.org