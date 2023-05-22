When the Savior Leaves

Jesus spends a fair amount of time in the Gospel of John preparing his disciples for his departure from them. They react to news that he will be leaving them with fear and apprehension, so Jesus comforts his friends by assuring them that God’s Spirit will remain with them and provide all that they need. He then prays to God that they might be comforted and that they might find the resolve to continue with Jesus’ work and mission. This talk reflects on these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.