Where is the Heat?

This episode corresponds with Pentecost Sunday; the day Christians celebrate the empowering of the Church by way of God's Holy Spirit. While the fire burned bright on Pentecost, Christians have struggled to maintain the flame ever since. This episode considers what Pentecost calls us to and wonders how it might empower the church today.