Where Your Heart Is

Today's episode marks the 2nd in a series in which Northwood will consider some of Jesus' teachings about money and possessions. Today, we'll be learning from some of the teachings of Jesus found in Matthew 6:19-21. These verses contain the rather famous line, "Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." (Matthew 6:21) What did Jesus mean when he spoke of 'treasure'? What, exactly, did he mean by 'your heart?' Just what did he have in mind? Today, we'll be considering these questions.