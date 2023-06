The dog park has become something of a “given” in the life of our dogs, hasn’t it? Our dogs get treats, go to the groomer, go on walks…and go to the dog park. Dog parks are assumed by many loving dog owners to be an optimal way for the animal to socialize as well as acclimate to new situations. But I couldn’t disagree more. My explanation is forthcoming on this episode of The Canine Lowe-Down!