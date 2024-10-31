Youth for Christ: building Christ-centered communities for young people

Central Indiana Youth for Christ (CIYFC) is actively working to build Christ-centered communities for young people in Central Indiana. The organization’s focus is on youth between the ages of 11 and 19, aiming to foster a movement of young people committed to faith, emphasizing the shift from a model of adult-led ministry to one where youth play a vital role in growing faith within the community.

The organization partners with local churches, businesses, and school communities to reach more young people. Last year, CIYFC served over 1,000 students across the region. This outreach varies by program. Through the Campus Life program, YFC staff connect with students directly in schools, offering activities and Bible study. For example, they host a morning club where students play games, participate in Bible study, and enjoy a donut before starting their school day.

Beyond Campus Life, CIYFC offers the City Life and Parent Life programs, which connect with students through school and community referrals.

A key component of CIYFC’s recent initiatives includes mental health counseling, made possible through a city grant aimed at crime prevention.

More information about Central Indiana Youth for Christ and its programs is available on ciyfc.org.