The Land Cruiser (Prado?) Returns to the US…
August 02, 2023Pat and Charlie.dont.dance.tango talk about their impressions of the new LC 250...
GX550 Impressions and Land Cruiser returns to the US!
June 28, 2023@charlie.dont.dance.tango joins us to talk travel, mental health and exciting news from Toyota USA.
Retrospective conversations at Retrospect Motorworks
June 16, 2023In this episode we talk cars, business and mental health with Nick, Jordan and Collin from Retrospect Motorworks in Houston, TX.
MotorMinds Introduction
June 16, 2023Welcome to MotorMinds Podcast, where we explore the intersection of car obsession and mental health.
Cruisers and Health w/ @charlie.dont.dance.tango
June 16, 2023@charlie.dont.dance.tango joins us for an excellent conversation of Land Cruisers, his badass car history and his history with health and mental health.
Talking Car Obsession with a Therapist
June 16, 2023In the first interview, we chat with Jennifer O’Neill of Resilient Life Therapy about the interaction between Car obsession and mental health. Little do we know, she has some car...