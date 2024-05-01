New!
Bob Ross, Bible Verses, and Ministry: A Conversation with Pastor Mike Beezley
May 01, 2024Finding Inspiration in Ministry: A Conversation with Pastor Mike BeezleyTakeaway 1: Embracing Balance in Ministry SettingsPastor Mike Beezley shares his diverse involvement in ministry settings at multiple United Methodist Churches,...
Finding the Funky Balance: Reverend Andrea Texeira Discusses Faith, Family, and Mission at Warsaw Trinity
April 23, 2024In this heartwarming episode of the Pulpit Perspectives podcast, Reverend Doctor Kent Lundy interviews Andrea Texeira a dedicated minister at the Warsaw Trinity United Methodist Church. The episode sheds light...