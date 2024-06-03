Annelle Williams

Annelle Williams is a 17-year-old junior at Franklin Central. She was born in Kigali, Rwanda, and was adopted when she was five. She is very active within her school community. She participates in cross country and track, serves on the student council, and founded the Peace Club at her school, sponsored by the United States Institute of Peace.

Academically, she is also committed. Annelle is a CLD Alumni and part of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council in the city. She wants to ensure that youth feel validated and heard through their experiences.

She is increasingly involved with her city, striving to improve herself and her community one day at a time. Her plan is to attend college and major in International Relations with a minor in history. Ultimately, Annelle aspires to work for the United Nations and become a diplomat, aiming to make change one opportunity at a time.

In her spare time, Annelle enjoys singing at her church during worship, volunteering in the children’s ministry, and serving her community. She firmly believes that we all have the potential to help others and unite, and that’s how she wants to live her life.