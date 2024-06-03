Meet the Real Talk Team
Tremaine Fields
Tremaine Fields, a 17-year-old from North Wales Philadelphia, is a senior at Warren Central and will be a freshman at Ball State in the near future. Tremaine is part of Real Talk, a youth-led team focused on changing the future of Indianapolis with the youth in the forefront. He is also part of 100 Cameras for 100 Kids, a photographer-led program designed to help future photographers shine. He plans on becoming a renowned photographer in multiple fields and helping spread awareness of social problems through photography. Tremaine joined Real Talk to do so and feels the program can help change the minds and hearts of the younger generation.
Annelle Williams
Annelle Williams is a 17-year-old junior at Franklin Central. She was born in Kigali, Rwanda, and was adopted when she was five. She is very active within her school community. She participates in cross country and track, serves on the student council, and founded the Peace Club at her school, sponsored by the United States Institute of Peace.
Academically, she is also committed. Annelle is a CLD Alumni and part of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council in the city. She wants to ensure that youth feel validated and heard through their experiences.
She is increasingly involved with her city, striving to improve herself and her community one day at a time. Her plan is to attend college and major in International Relations with a minor in history. Ultimately, Annelle aspires to work for the United Nations and become a diplomat, aiming to make change one opportunity at a time.
In her spare time, Annelle enjoys singing at her church during worship, volunteering in the children’s ministry, and serving her community. She firmly believes that we all have the potential to help others and unite, and that’s how she wants to live her life.
Jeremiah Timberlake
Jeremiah Timberlake is Naptown, born and raised, and an advocate for mental health and physical wellness. He is devoted to inspiring young minds to be resilient, to be persistent, most importantly to be themselves. Along with his willingness to lead, his approach to community issues involves speaking and creating social awareness for pressing issues, including mental health, sexual orientation, and self-development. Jeremiah is a calm soul, aspiring to bring peace back to the world and his community.
Jelia Scott
Jelia “J. Scott” Scott is a hardworking, dedicated individual in everything she does. She works hard because she believes, ‘You can’t get what you want without working hard for it.’’ She describes herself as an African American Queen that knows what she wants. She listens and observes what’s going on. She has a lot of hobbies but loves to dance, film videos, and a bit of art on the side She is planning on a major with a connection to television, production, and broadcasting. She also plans on Dance as a double major and wants to pursue a minor in Art and Law. She loves to help her community in every way possible, including volunteering and making people happy.
Lakyah Berry
Lakyah Berry is a young leader born and raised on the far-east side of Indianapolis. She is actively engaged in various community initiatives. In early 2022, she began her advocacy journey with the utmost determination and passion. Lakyah has been involved in multiple leadership positions within her community, ranging from supporting culturally responsive education to advocating for increased access to mental health resources in her community. She joined forces with various organizations that shared her vision, collaborating with her peers to create a force for change. She has experience with working with other youth to organize summits, research actions, and awareness campaigns, aiming to educate and inform other youth about the power they possessed to make a difference. In just two years, she has worked with organizations such as the Children’s Policy and Law Initiative, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Marion County’s Youth Violence Prevention Coalition, Faith In Indiana, and more. She continues to use her voice to drive transformative change within her community and relentlessly advocates for justice during her lifetime. Lakyah is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Social Work at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis with a minor in Africana Studies
Nadia Weaver
Nadia Weaver is 16 years old. She is currently a sophomore at Ben Davis High School. She maintains good grades and currently has a 4.2 GPA. She loves to read and write in her free time. She is very interested in theater and was a part of The Asante Children’s Theater for many years. Nadia also participated in a poetry program under Asante that performed together and also hosted their own open mic!
She is currently a part of Real Talk, a youth media initiative to help bring knowledge to the biggest problems and solutions we see as youth in our communities. Her plans after high school are to attend a culinary school, as well as obtaining a business degree to help her open her own restaurant someday.
Bobby Jefferson
Bobby “Trey” Jefferson III is 16 years old and a Sophomore at Cathedral High School. He is a part of the Real Talk Youth Team under Voices Corp, a football player for Cathedral, maintains a 3.8 GPA, employee for the Indiana Pacers, and a member of the Cathedral Black Student Union. He completed a 3-week fellowship at the Marion County Prosecutor’s office, Power & Promise, is on the board for LTBBL (Lawrence Township Basketball League), and has completed two speaking panels in the past. He is an advocate for the youth in Indianapolis because he feels the youth have been ignored for far too long. In order for Indianapolis to be better, the youth have to be involved in everything that happens in the city.
Londen Wiley
Londen Wiley is a very intelligent young lady. She is 17 years old and attends Warren Central High School. Her future college is Florida AMU because of their excellent Nursing Program, and she has always wanted to attend an HBCU. She is an honor roll student, a member of her school’s Nursing Program, and is also in ROTC. She plans to go to the Air Force after high school. She does a lot of community service work, including participation with the Black Youth Collective, Tru Colors, VOICES and Real Talk. She has talked about mental health, gun violence, and things that are going on with the youth. This young lady has accomplished so many things. She is also a social media influencer, promoting products and developing YouTube content. Londen appreciates these experiences because it fuels power for the youth.
Sean Rivera
Sean Rivera is a 16-year-old Sophomore at Purdue Polytech. He is very active in school athletics, with a history of competing in basketball, track and field, volleyball, and football. Sean also has extensive experience in participating in community and youth-serving organizations. He has been an active program participant at the Martin Luther King Community Center. He has also completed past leadership development programs while he was a student at Tech. Last year, he served as a youth leader in Tru Dialogue 7, a member of the Butler University Community Action and Research Advisory Board, and completed programming with the Children’s Policy and Law Institute. In his free time, Sean likes to workout, listen to music, and stay home. His goals after high school are to go into a trade school or military, and then the Police Academy.