FitSpresso Reviews: Important Information They Won’t Tell You Before Buy!

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

FitSpresso is a weight loss supplement that claims to help you burn fat without dieting or working out, thanks to an “odd coffee loophole.”

By taking two capsules of FitSpresso daily, you can lose significant weight quickly without dieting, exercising, or exerting any effort.

Is FitSpresso legit? How does the odd coffee loophole work? Please read to find out everything you need about FitSpresso in our review today.

What is FitSpresso?

FitSpresso is a weight loss supplement that claims to help anyone lose 35 lbs of weight, on average, within weeks without changing their diet or exercise routine.

Based on an “odd coffee hack,” FitSpresso uses a blend of green coffee bean extract and other natural ingredients to achieve meaningful weight loss results.

You take FitSpresso daily with your morning coffee, taking two capsules to promote your weight loss goals. Each two-capsule serving contains a blend of minerals (like chromium and zinc), plant extracts (like banaba leaf and ginger), and other active ingredients (like alpha lipoic acid, green tea, and resveratrol) to help you lose weight.

FitSpresso is exclusively available online, priced at $59 per bottle. All purchases come with a 180-day money-back guarantee.

FitSpresso Benefits

Rapidly lose weight without diet or exercise

Works no matter what coffee you like – from black coffee to frappucinos

Targets the real root cause of excess body fat

Led to more than 35lbs of weight loss, on average, in a trial involving 1,600+ men and women

Doesn’t target gut bacteria, liver, hormones, age, sleep, willpower, metabolism, or other “flavor of the week” weight loss trends

Works as part of a 7-second coffee hack

Backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee

FitSpresso: Get the benefits you’ve been looking for!

How Does FitSpresso Work?

FitSpresso works by targeting “fat cell circadian rhythm.”

Just like your body, your fat cells have a circadian rhythm.

This circadian rhythm tracks sleep/wake cycles. When your body is ready to sleep, your circadian rhythm produces melatonin and other natural sleep chemicals to help you relax and fall asleep. When it’s time to wake up, your body releases other natural substances to help energize you all day.

The makers of FitSpresso designed their supplement to awaken your fat cells’ circadian rhythm.

Over time, your fat cells’ circadian rhythm can become imbalanced, causing them to stay asleep longer than usual. They’re out of line with your body’s natural circadian rhythm, inhibiting your weight loss goals.

When your fat cell circadian rhythm is imbalanced, losing weight is virtually impossible – even if you’re eating right and exercising.

FitSpresso claims to resolve this issue using a blend of natural ingredients to target the circadian rhythm of your fat cells, making it easier to achieve lasting weight loss results.

Who Created FitSpresso?

FitSpresso was developed by a doctor named Dr. Hoffman, who worked with a woman named Kristi Rivers to create the formula and sell it online.

Kristi is careful to explain she’s not a doctor, scientist, or medical or scientific expert; instead, she describes herself as an ordinary woman who lives in the suburbs of Akron, Ohio, with her husband and two kids.

Kristi claims to have spent 30 years working in her district’s planning office. She led an ordinary life – until she gained weight after having two kids.

Kristi tried dieting and exercising to lose her baby weight, but nothing worked. She ate right, exercised, and lost a few pounds – only to hit a plateau. She would gain weight, lose a few pounds, and feel increasingly frustrated.

Kristi’s weight loss problems came to a climax when she attended her friend’s wedding as a bridesmaid. In the weeks leading up to the wedding, Kristi claims she “hardly” ate and exercised constantly – yet she still couldn’t fit into the dress. In the final week before the wedding, Kristi “pushed herself to the limit,” severely restricting her diet. She fit into her dress – but just barely.

Unfortunately, Kristi’s dress was so tight it tore when she put it on. All her hard work was for nothing. She spent the wedding embarrassed about her weight – and realized she needed to make a change.

Get started with FitSpresso today!

Kristi Works With a Doctor to Lose Weight

Kristi was frustrated by her weight loss results. A friend at the wedding noticed her frustration and told her to visit a specific doctor.

Steven said the doctor was “one of the most brilliant doctors I’ve ever met.” Steven had a severe illness that required him to take time away from work, and the doctor had cured Steven of that illness. He believed that the doctor could help Kristi lose weight.

The doctor’s name was Dr. Hoffman. He had previously served as an army surgeon and graduated medical school. After graduating from medical school, he worked for some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

While working for pharmaceutical companies, Dr. Hoffman became frustrated. Companies weren’t interested in discovering proven solutions but in making money off existing problems. He left the industry and began developing his weight loss cures.

Dr. Hoffman told Kristi that weight loss boiled down to a simple thing: how to put your body into fat-burning mode. You can lose weight if you keep your body in fat-burning mode for as long as possible.

Why Diet & Exercise Don’t Work

FitSpresso is specifically marketed to people who want to lose weight without dieting or exercising.

Dr. Hoffman, who helped create FitSpresso, claims the “eat less, move more” concept is a myth. It doesn’t work.

When you eat less and move more, you’re adding stress to your body, making it difficult to lose weight. Your body stubbornly clings to fat instead of burning it, causing you to continue gaining weight.

Here’s how Kristi explains the problem with diet and exercise:

“Once you start eating less, your metabolism slows down too, so it doesn’t matter how little you eat, your body won’t burn fat. Scientists call it the fat paradox.”

Kristi claims that when you diet, you’re “training your metabolism to slow down.” You may lose a few pounds because you’re consuming fewer calories, but you’ll regain these calories because of your slower metabolism.

Instead of dieting or exercising to lose weight, Kristi recommends eating whatever you like, exercising as little as possible, and taking FitSpresso daily to enjoy powerful weight loss results.

Click here to visit the official website for FitSpresso >>>

How Fat Cell Circadian Rhythm Works for Weight Loss

Dr. Hoffman told Kristi Rivers the secret to weight loss wasn’t dieting or exercising; it was fat cell circadian rhythm.

Like your body, your fat cells undergo a natural sleep/wake cycle every 24 hours. This circadian rhythm “controls everything about your metabolism,” according to the official FitSpresso website.

If your circadian rhythm is imbalanced, your body will try burning fat when it needs to be stored, and it will try storing fat when it needs to be burning fat. This can lead to ineffective weight loss results.

Fortunately, there’s a way to time your fat cell circadian rhythm:

Your fat cells have their metabolic cycle called their fat cell circadian rhythm.

Like your body, your fat cells undergo an energy-storing and energy-burning cycle over 24 hours.

During this 24-hour cycle, there’s a small window where fat burning is “effortless.”

The goal of FitSpresso is to use a 7-second coffee hack to keep that window open as long as possible and speed up your metabolism.

One of the best ways to keep the fat-burning window is to drink coffee – something 70% of us do daily. Coffee helps boost your metabolism by flipping the master switch.

By taking two capsules of FitSpresso each morning with your coffee, however, you can keep the fat-burning window for even longer. The ingredients in FitSpresso make “fat loss effortless,” using the compound effect to keep the window open as long as possible, forcing you to stay in an effortless fat-burning mode all day.

Get FitSpresso now while it’s on sale – limited time only!

FitSpresso Uses CGA to Lose Weight Rapidly

FitSpresso uses an active ingredient called CGA to accelerate weight loss results, keeping you in a fat-burning window as long as possible.

According to Dr. Hoffman, who helped develop FitSpresso, CGA is primarily found in coffee grown around Mount Kenya in Africa. Typically, this CGA is lost during the roasting process.

CGA, or chlorogenic acid, is a natural antioxidant primarily found in green coffee beans – but not roasted coffee beans.

Studies show that taking CGA can accelerate weight loss, boost metabolism, and open your fat-burning window. It’s part of the “special coffee loophole” that allows FitSpresso to work.

FitSpresso Ingredients

FitSpresso is a weight loss supplement that comprises ten active ingredients. It is designed to assist you in your weight loss journey.

According to the supplement facts label shared online, FitSpresso contains green tea, alpha lipoic acid, and other active ingredients to promote weight loss.

According to the official FitSpresso website, however, the supplement contains additional ingredients not listed on the label – including a coffee extract called CGA, L-carnitine, and other active ingredients.

According to the official FitSpresso website, these are the active ingredients and how they work:

CGA

Chlorogenic acid, or CGA, is a natural compound in coffee. Typically, 99% of CGA is lost during roasting, so the daily coffee only contains a little CGA. However, taking green coffee bean extract (coffee that hasn’t been roasted) gives you a significantly higher dose of CGA than usual. Chlorogenic acid has powerful antioxidant benefits, accelerating fat burning and boosting metabolism.

L-Carnitine

FitSpresso also contains L-carnitine, an amino acid found in many weight loss supplements, preworkout and post-workout formulas, and other nutritional aids. Although not listed on the FitSpresso label, L-carnitine is purportedly “responsible for shuttling fat” into your cells, allowing your cells to convert fat into energy.

EGCG

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is a natural antioxidant molecule in green tea. It’s been shown to accelerate fat burning and help with weight loss. Many people drink green tea daily for weight loss. Each serving of FitSpresso contains green tea extract standardized to have the highest possible amount of antioxidants (98% polyphenols with 80% catechins and 50% EGCG). This antioxidant can work with chlorogenic acid (CGA) to accelerate weight loss results.

According to the makers of FitSpresso, the green tea in FitSpresso traces its roots specifically to Miyazaki, Japan. When combined with coffee, EGCG “works to keep your natural fat-burning window open longer,” allowing you to keep burning fat all day. It does this by stopping the chemical that causes the window to close in the first place.

Chromium

Chromium “drastically improves insulin sensitivity,” according to the official FitSpresso website, “which means you won’t gain weight eating your favorite foods.” Many people with diabetes take chromium daily to support healthy blood sugar. However, even if you do not have diabetes, keeping blood sugar in check can manage cravings, support appetite control, and make it easier to eat less naturally.

L-Theanine

Although not listed on the FitSpresso label, L-theanine counteracts the adverse effects of coffee – like jitters and anxiety. That means you can enjoy all of the benefits of coffee with no downsides. Like L-carnitine, L-theanine is an amino acid. It’s naturally present in green tea, other foods, plants, and herbs.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

According to the label, Alpha lipoic acid is the most prominent ingredient in FitSpresso. Alpha lipoic acid is a natural antioxidant linked to the production of glutathione, one of your body’s best antioxidants. When you take alpha lipoic acid, you can promote your body’s glutathione production. Alpha lipoic acid is also linked to blood sugar control, weight loss, and other effects.

Place your order today by clicking here before stock runs out! >>>

Berberine

Best known for its effects on blood sugar, berberine is an herbal extract used for centuries in traditional medicine. Today, some people with diabetes take berberine daily for blood sugar control.

Resveratrol

Resveratrol is a natural antioxidant in certain fruits, herbs, and plants. The resveratrol in FitSpresso comes from polygonum cuspidatum root extract. Like other natural antioxidants in FitSpresso, resveratrol could support healthy inflammation, making it easier to lose weight and trigger fat-burning.

Milk Thistle

Typically found in liver support supplements, milk thistle extract has a long history of use in traditional medicine. Although not commonly used for weight loss, milk thistle is packed with an active ingredient called silymarin, which is linked to weight loss.

Cayenne

Cayenne pepper can help with weight loss because it’s packed with capsaicin, a natural chemical linked to fat-burning, healthy inflammation, and higher metabolism. Some take cayenne daily for weight loss.

Korean Ginseng

Ginseng has a long history of use in traditional Korean and Chinese medicine. Today, it works because it contains natural molecules called ginsenosides linked to weight loss, energy, and inflammation, among other results.

Banaba Leaf Extract

Packed with a natural molecule called corosolic acid, banaba leaf extract is found in many blood sugar support supplements and diabetes formulas. Some evidence suggests it can help support healthy blood sugar.

Zinc

The final ingredient in FitSpresso is zinc, a crucial mineral involved in hundreds of processes throughout the body – from hormone production to weight loss to immunity.

Act quickly to secure the limited-time discounted price today!

How Much Weight Can You Lose with FitSpresso? Kristi’s Weight Loss Journey

Dr. Hoffman sent an early trial version of FitSpresso to Kristi to help her lose weight.

Soon after taking FitSpresso for the first time, Kristi rapidly lost weight, ultimately dropping 61lbs in weeks without dieting or exercising.

Here’s how Kristi’s weight loss journey worked:

The first day after taking FitSpresso, Kristi felt more energetic. She didn’t experience her usual afternoon crash.

When Kristi weighed herself the following day, she found she had lost 2lbs.

Kristi went on to lose 3lbs, then 5lbs over the coming days, claiming the weight was dropping “effortlessly.”

The numbers on the scale “kept plummeting” every day without Kristi following a strict diet or exercise routine.

At her first formal weigh-in, Kristi had lost 7 lbs. At her second weigh-in, she had lost 26lbs. And at her third weigh-in, she lost 43lbs.

By February, Kristi claims to have melted “more than 67lbs of nagging fat” off her body thanks to FitSpresso. She dropped five dress sizes at the same time.

Kristi also looked and felt younger, claiming she looked 20 years younger than she had when she started.

Krisi gave FitSpresso to her husband, Scott, who rapidly lost 20lbs with the supplement. He also performed better at work.

Motivated by her dramatic weight loss results and overall transformation, Kristi partnered with Dr. Hoffman to share the formula with the world.

Save on FitSpresso when you order now!

What to Expect After Taking FitSpresso

According to the official website, FitSpresso and the “special coffee loophole” behind the supplement can lead to benefits like:

Rapidly Lose Weight Without Diet or Exercise

The primary objective of FitSpresso is to help individuals lose weight without the need for diet or exercise. According to a trial shared online, FitSpresso led to an average of 35lbs of weight loss in a group of 1,600 men and women, with none changing their diet or lifestyle habits despite losing rapid weight.

Cleanse Weight Gain-Causing Toxins from Your Body

Many of the ingredients in FitSpresso work by cleansing toxins that cause weight gain from your body. These toxins may be silently sapping your energy and making it impossible to lose weight – even if you’re following a healthy diet and exercise program.

Reshape Your Figure Quickly

FitSpresso claims to “reshape your finger quicker than you ever dreamed possible.” That could involve dropping inches from your waistline, trimming fat from stubborn areas, and improving your figure overall.

Works in 7 Seconds

FitSpresso is advertised as a “7-second coffee loophole.” You don’t need to spend excessive time making complicated recipes each morning, nor do you need to shop for exotic ingredients at exclusive grocery stores. Instead, you can

Supercharge Your Metabolism

FitSpresso claims to “turn up the heat on your metabolism,” giving you a secret weight loss advantage. The faster your metabolism, the more calories your body burns around the clock.

Laser Target Problem Areas

Some weight loss supplements claim to target weight loss across your entire body. Others claim to target specific areas. FitSpresso is in the latter category: according to the official website, FitSpresso works by “laser-targeting” fat away from your belly, thighs, neck, and under your arms, among other problem areas.

Eat Whatever You Like While Still Losing Weight

FitSpresso is specifically marketed to people who want to lose weight without dieting. In fact, according to the official website, you can continue eating all of the “candy, bread, pasta, burgers, ice cream,” and “literally anything else you want” while still rapidly losing weight with FitSpresso because of its impact on your metabolism. By raising your metabolism, FitSpresso forces your body to burn more calories, causing you to burn off anything you eat. You can eat as many unhealthy foods as you want “without fear, without guilt, and without gaining a single pound,” according to the official FitSpresso website.

Avoid Targeting Your Hormones, Diet, Carbs, or Other Diet Fads

Other weight loss programs work by targeting your hormones, your diet, your carb intake, and other so-called “proven” areas of weight loss science. However, FitSpresso claims to work differently, ignoring these areas to focus specifically on your metabolism.

Calming, Long-Lasting Energy All Day

Some weight loss supplements work by filling your body with stimulants like caffeine. This can boost metabolism but also leave you jittery and unfocused. FitSpresso claims to give you calming, long-lasting energy all day long.

Better Brain Function

FitSpresso even claims to “boost brain function, increase creativity,” and support other aspects of cognitive health. When you target your fat cell circadian rhythm, you can impact multiple aspects of physical and mental energy, and some notice an improvement in brain function after using FitSpresso.

Visit the official website to get discounted prices!

Scientific Evidence for FitSpresso

FitSpresso was developed by a doctor, a former army surgeon, and a medical school graduate named Dr. Hoffman. To verify the weight loss results of the formula, Dr. Hoffman performed a small, informal trial on a group of adults. He also cites formal scientific research validating each ingredient in the recipe. We’ll review the science behind FitSpresso below.

To test the effects of FitSpresso, Dr. Hoffman posted online asking for volunteers who wanted to lose weight. Here’s what happened next:

Dr. Hoffman recruited more than 1,600 men and women willing to test FitSpresso, making it one of the most extensive weight loss supplement history trials.

Participants were asked to track their weight, energy levels, mood, and 27 other variables over the testing period.

Participants were asked to make no changes to their lifestyle whatsoever. If they didn’t diet or exercise before the trial, they didn’t diet or exercise during the trial.

After just one week of taking FitSpresso, Dr. Hoffman’s inbox was flooded with testimonials from customers who had lost significant weight quickly.

The average weight loss across all 1,600 people, according to the official FitSpresso website, was 35.6lbs in just a few weeks. Dr. Hoffman described the results as “extraordinary.”

Participants also reported feeling better and having more energy.

In several studies, most of the ingredients found in FitSpresso have been linked to aiding in weight loss. A 2018 study, for example, found alpha lipoic acid was associated with a significant (1.27kg / 2.8lb) weight drop compared to placebo. Meanwhile, the EGCG in green tea has been shown to decrease body weight by 2 to 4 lbs over 16 weeks, compared to a placebo. However, none of the ingredients in FitSpresso have been shown to cause 35 lbs of weight loss, on average, without diet or exercise, as advertised on the official FitSpresso website.

FitSpresso contains ingredients that could help with weight loss as part of a healthy diet and exercise routine. However, there’s no evidence it can assist you in losing 35lbs or more, on average, within weeks without dieting or exercising, as advertised on the official website.

FitSpresso Supplement Facts Label

The makers of FitSpresso disclose the complete list of ingredients in FitSpresso upfront, along with most dosages. Although some components are found within a small proprietary blend (112mg), the most prominent ingredients include alpha lipoic acid, green tea, and berberine.

Here are all of the active and inactive ingredients in each two-capsule serving of FitSpresso:

150mg of alpha lipoic acid

150mg of green tea leaf extract (with 98% polyphenols, 80% catechins, and 50% EGCG)

100mg of berberine

40mg of resveratrol

112mg of a proprietary blend with milk thistle seed extract (with 80% silymarin), cayenne fruit 40,000 HU, Korean ginseng (with 8% ginsenosides), banaba leaf extract (with 2% corosolic acid)

11mg of zinc (100% DV)

100mcg of chromium (286% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including gelatin (to form the capsule), microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide

FitSpresso Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

FitSpresso is primarily advertised to people who want to lose weight quickly with as little effort as possible.

The official FitSpresso website is filled with testimonials from customers who have lost anywhere from 30 to 60lbs or more within “weeks” of taking FitSpresso for the first time – even without dieting or exercising.

Here are some of the testimonials, before-and-after stories, and weight loss claims featured on the official website:

Kristi Rivers, who created FitSpresso, claims she lost “61lbs in weeks” using FitSpresso’s exceptional coffee loophole.

Another woman claims she lost 34lbs and boosted her energy thanks to FitSpresso, describing it as “literally the simplest thing” anyone can do for their health and metabolism.

Another woman was impressed by how easily she lost weight with FitSpresso, describing the supplement as a “simple technique” that allowed her to lose “so much weight and so easily.”

None of the customers featured on the official website disclose any diet routine or exercise program they followed while rapidly losing weight with FitSpresso; instead, the only change they made appeared to be adding FitSpresso to their routine.

According to the official website, “over 33,000” people from all over the world have already used FitSpresso to lose significant weight without dieting or exercising, dropping “everything from a measly 10lbs to an incredible 148lbs faster than you ever thought possible” thanks to FitSpresso.

One man claims he “lost 130lbs without even working out” thanks to FitSpresso. Others echo those results, claiming they didn’t exercise while rapidly losing weight with FitSpresso.

Another woman claims she “eats whatever I want and still lose weight” with FitSpresso. She claims she never had the willpower for a proper diet, so she wanted a way to lose weight without adjusting her eating habits. She found FitSpresso and rapidly lost weight.

Don’t buy FitSpresso without reading the reviews >>>

FitSpresso Pricing

FitSpresso usually is priced at $149 per bottle. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, you’ll pay just $59 per bottle. Qualifying purchases include bonus bottles, free shipping, and other perks.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering FitSpresso online today through the official website:

1 Bottle: $59 + $9.99 Shipping

3 Bottles: $147 ($49 Per bottle) + $9.99 Shipping + Free Bonus eBook

6 Bottles: $234 ($39 Per bottle) + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonus eBooks

Each bottle of FitSpresso contains a 30-day supply, or 30 servings (60 capsules). You take two capsules daily to lose weight.

Bonuses Included with FitSpresso

As part of a 2023 promotion, you can receive up to two free bonus eBooks when you buy FitSpresso online today.

You get immediate access to the following eBooks with qualifying purchases:

Free Bonus eBook #1: The Truth About Fat Loss

Usually priced at $59.95, The Truth About Fat Loss is a step-by-step program explaining how to improve your metabolism in weeks. You can discover proven ways to boost your metabolism, giving you a decisive weight loss advantage. A faster metabolism means your body burns more calories daily. You’ll find a simple coffee ritual to start losing weight fast, a science-backed diet that lets you eat your favorite foods while still losing weight, and more.

Free Bonus eBook #2: Delicious Desserts

Usually priced at $49.95, Delicious Desserts is a recipe book explaining some of the most delicious, guilt-free dessert recipes. These recipes allow you to indulge your sweet tooth while still losing weight. You’ll learn about pies, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and more you can make at home using simple ingredients – then eat whenever you like without feeling guilty.

Get a special deal and bonuses when you order today!

FitSpresso Refund Policy

FitSpresso has a 180-day money-back guarantee. You have 180 days to try FitSpresso, see if it works for you, and request a complete refund if you’re unhappy.

About FitSpresso

FitSpresso is made in the United States in an FDA-inspected facility that complies with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. The company also claims to test each batch with a third party to verify quality.

FitSpresso was developed by Dr. Hoffman, who worked with an ordinary Ohio mom named Kristi Miller to create FitSpresso. Dr. Hoffman (also known as Mr. Hoffman, despite surging as an army surgeon, graduating medical school, and actively working at a medical clinic) tells his clients not to diet or exercise to lose weight; instead, he recommends taking a supplement like FitSpresso.

You can contact the company’s customer service team via:

Phone: 1-877-607-7721

1-877-607-7721 Email: support@getfitspresso.com

Final Word on FitSpresso

FitSpresso is a weight loss supplement designed to complement your morning coffee and make it easier to lose weight.

Packed with vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and other nutrients, FitSpresso claims to help you rapidly lose weight without dieting or exercising.

In fact, in one informal trial involving 1,600 participants, FitSpresso led to an average weight loss of over 35lbs within “weeks,” according to the official website. Others claim to have lost over 100lbs while taking FitSpresso.

[ACT NOW] Don’t miss out on this amazing offer!

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.