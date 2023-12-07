Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Reviews: Important Analysis They Won’t Tell You Before Buy! (Updated)

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is an ‘advanced superfood complex’ supplement imbued with a formula that’s specifically designed to help people lose weight.

According to its creators, formulators and official website, the Lean Belly Juice also provides a number of additional health benefits for those that take it, such as:

Promote Healthier Brain Function

Healthy Cholesterol Levels

Improved Heart Health

Clean Arteries

Optimal Liver Function

Healthier Cardiovascular System

Increase Overall Energy Levels

Improve Quality of Skin and Hair

Reduce Cravings

Increased Libido / Improved Sex Drive

Burn Fat

This review of Ikaria Lean Belly Juice explains everything there is to know about this dietary supplement infused with metabolic, polyphenol and probiotic blends that are each naturally derived from fruit and plant extracts sourced near the Aegean sea from a small island, Ikaria. Despite having ‘Juice’ in its name, the supplement itself comes in the form of a blended superfood powder. Users are directed to dump one scoop into the drink of their juice for daily ingestion in order to glean this supplement’s many benefits.

According to its manufacturers, this supplement contains 100% natural ingredients and is produced in a factory located in the United States where its subject to perceptual quality control checks. But what is this supplement all about? Does it work or customer side effects risk consumers should be worried about before buying? This Ikaria Lean Belly Juice review examines the formula from inside out, giving a complete list of all the facts and figures you need to make an informed buying decision today.

What is Ikaria Lean Belly Juice All About?

Here is a simple table breakdown of all of the most essential elements that make the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice complex tick:

Product: Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Complex Summary: Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is formulated with pure natural superfood nutrients that contain a polyphenol-rich complex sourced near the Aegean sea that supports weight loss via combating the dangerous side effects of toxic lipid molecules known as ceramides. The fizzy juice complex has become an internet sensation for its safety and effectiveness against toxic fat cell formation. Dosage: one scoop of delicious tasting fizzy juice mix each morning, mixes with any water or juice well Manufacturers: Robert Harris is the creator while Dr. Hiroyuki Osaka helped formulate all of the ingredients and superfoods (with support from Dr. Wiseman and Doctor Giannopoulos) Official Site: LeanBellyJuice.com (only authorized Lean Belly Juice website online) Mission: The Ikaria Lean Belly Juice advanced superfood complex is a weight loss supplement that helps eliminate destructive ceramide compounds and new toxic fat cell formation, helping the body function at peak levels for optimal body weight management results Ingredients List: 9 different probiotic strainsMilk Thistle (which rich in flavonoids medicinal compounds such as silibinin, silidianin, silicristin)ECGCResveratrolAfrican Mango ExtractBlack Currant ExtractFucoxanthinBioperineBeet RootHibiscusStrawberry ExtractTaraxumPanax GinsengCitrus PectinAcai ExtractBlueberry powder Price: 1 container is $69 per bottle + shipping [30 day supply]3 containers is $59 per bottle (free shipping and bonuses included) for a total for $177 [90 day supply]6 contains is $39 per bottle (free shipping and bonuses included too) for a total of $234 [180 day supply]The three free bonuses for all 3/6 bottle orders is Anti-Aging Blueprint, Energy Boosting Smoothies and VIP CoachingEvery single Ikaria Lean Belly Juice customer order through the official website is backed by an impressive risk-free 180-day money back guarantee Features: 100% natural formulano stimulantsnon-gmo ingredientsvegetarian-friendlynon-habit formingeasy to mixtastes delicious Scam Warnings: Ikaria Lean Belly Juice will only be offered and made available for sale on the official websiteAll Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Amazon listings, as well as Walmart, eBay, CVS, Walgreens or GNC are fake scamsOnly the official Lean Belly Juice website offers 180-day money back guarantee for customersbuyer beware of these fake Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplements that contain cheap ingredients and often result in harsh side effects and negative adverse reactions Contact: the Ikaria customer support team email is support@leanbellyjuice.com Where to Buy only at the official Ikaria Lean Belly Juice website LeanBellyJuice.com

As you can see, there is a lot to uncover in this Ikaria Lean Belly Juice review. Let’s see exactly how this formula works to burn fat and lose weight naturally.

How Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Targets Weight Loss

On the product’s main site, the manufacturers state that they spend a good deal of time considering the commonly given reasons for why individuals struggle to lose weight, such as poor diet and and inadequate exercise regimen.

According to the manufacturers, however, there is another underlying factor that impedes weight loss for individuals that has nothing to do with the two aforementioned suggestions. Specifically, the manufacturers refer to a recent study published by the University of Alberta (Canada), showing that, “All overweight people have high levels of toxic lipid molecules..called ceramides.”

Since this revelation is based on the most recent, cutting-edge research in the scientific and medical communities it’s likely that you’ve never heard of this molecule. And if you have, then it’s even more unlikely that you’ve heard about the correlation between this molecule and an inability to lose weight in individuals whose body harbor it. Even more concerning are the multitude of health issues that affect individuals with this molecule. Much like the uniqueness of the Alpilean weight loss pills, the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice really targets weight loss in a rare, exotic and effective manner.

Ceramides and their Role in Weight Gain and Other Health-Related Issues

In order to appreciate how the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement serves as the ‘solution’ for those that have struggled for years or perhaps even decades to lose weight, we must first learn what ceramides are and how they’re correlated with weight gain and other health-related issues.

Gaining this understanding will help us understand why the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement’s ability to target and eliminate this molecule serves as one of the benefits provided by the supplement that make it superior to its competitors on the market today.

What are ‘Ceramides’?

Ceramides are a type of lipid (fat) that are naturally produced by our bodies. They are made up of ‘sphingosine’ and fatty acids. They’re actually prevalent all throughout the body, constituting up to 50% of the ‘intercellular stratum corneum lipids’ (these are the lipids located between the cells of the top layer of your skin [epidermis]).

When functioning properly, they provide and facilitate numerous beneficial functions for our skin.

Properly functioning ceramides help our skin and other bodily functions by:

Preventing Moisture Loss

Protecting Against Environmental Damage

Helping Maintain Proper Brain Function

In light of this information, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to ask why this lipid molecule warrants targeting by the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement and how doing so successfully would be beneficial and non-detrimental in any way for those trying to lose weight.

The issue with ceramides is not that they exist. In fact, on the contrary the science behind the necessity and benefits conferred by ceramides in the body is beyond dispute in this current age.

The potential for ceramides to pose a problem occurs whenever they are being over produced by the body. Excess ceramide production can lead to a wide range of health problems because it inhibits the body’s ability to properly regulate and execute certain processes related to energy storage and metabolic function.

A bombshell piece published by ‘The Atlantic’ in 2017 titled, “The Scientist Harnessing ‘Toxic Fact'”, put a spotlight on the issues posed by excess ceramide production in the mainstream for the first time. The article cites groundbreaking revolutions made by Scott Summers, now the chair of Nutrition and Integrative Physiology at the University of Utah, that he discovered on his journey to treating his diabetes. According to Scott, he was living an extremely healthy and active lifestyle – running 5 miles per day while maintaining an objectively healthy diet. Scott also appeared physically fit as well; he was not someone that one could characterize as ‘fat’, ’round’ or out of shape at all.

This pushed Scott to look deeper into why he was afflicted with diabetes. Doing so led him to the revelation that his diabetic state was caused by the accumulation of a specific type of lipid which he identified as the ‘ceramides’ that the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement seeks to address.

Per Atlantic, “At the heart of this idea is the model that says obesity is associated with diabetes and heart disease because all three are due to an error in the way the body stores energy. We carry most fat as triglycerides in adipose (‘fat’) cells, which contain tremendous amounts of energy.” According to Summers, these triglycerides sometimes spill out into ‘another pathway’ in the body, leading to the formation of toxic ceramides.

What Makes These Ceramides ‘Toxic’?

When these toxic ceramides are created, this triggers a harmful process in the body called, ‘lipotoxicity’. The presence of this state “can induce chronic inflammation and have harmful effects on multiple organs and systems.” The negative impact that lipotoxicity has on metabolic function in specific is substantial. To make matters worse, obesity can sometimes exacerbate the adverse health effects of lipotoxicity.

Numerous studies have noted the clear correlation between obesity and lipotoxic states. According to ‘The Atlantic’, “this process seems to be at the root of much metabolic disease”. The article also noted that scientists discovered that the presence of toxic ceramides was correlated with the decreased metabolic activity of fat tissue. This effectively means that toxic ceramides inhibit the chief process that governs the body’s ability to convert what we ingest into energy.

This conversion process (which is triggered via chemical reactions), is how calories are burned. Since losing weight requires burning more calories than one ingests, the presence of toxic ceramides make losing weight significantly more difficult by impairing the body’s ability to burn calories (i.e., convert food and drink into energy). When this condition is present, the substance of one’s diet bears considerably less relevance to that person’s weight loss efforts.

This is also why ‘The Atlantic’ noted that any method of treatment that could effectively address this condition “could moderate at least some impact of overeating and a sedentary lifestyle”, which would be a profound evolution in addressing weight loss for obese individuals.

At the time this piece was published (2017), Summers was still in the midst of exploring ways to curb the production of ceramides. Summers was acutely aware of the extraordinary benefits that would come from such a discovery.

The article in ‘The Atlantic’ noted that successfully disrupting the ceramide production process in cases where the lipid was considered ‘toxic’ would allow fat cells to burn more calories. It was also noted that this disruption would lead to a heightened production of brown adipose cells in the body as well.

‘Adipose’ is the name given for fat tissue in the body. This fat tissue can either appear ‘brown’ or ‘white’ in color. Modern medicine has held a longstanding belief and understanding that ‘brown’ adipose tissue should be preferred over its white counterpart. This is because excess ‘white fat’ has been proven to result in obesity.

Brown adipose (fat) is burned by the body in response to exposure to excessively cold temperatures in an effort to maintain and preserve body heat. One critical advantage of ‘brown fat’ over ‘white fat’ is that the former contains iron-rich mitochondria. This type of mitochondria serves as a major catalyst for metabolic functions in the body.

Explaining Ikaria Lean Body Juice’s Superior Effectiveness

At the time that article was published by ‘The Atlantic’ covering the phenomenon of ‘toxic ceramides’, there was no solution available to curb their existence.

However, ‘The Atlantic’ did make it explicitly clear that doing so would provide the following benefits:

Providing a substantial boost in the effectiveness of diabetic treatments (some research suggests that this could potentially prevent diabetes altogether)

altogether) Significantly increasing the body’s ability to burn fat

Increasing the number of ‘brown adipose’ cells (good fat)

Reducing the number of ‘white adipose’ cells (“bad” fat), which cause obesity when present in excess

Repairing and improving metabolism

Trigger weight loss regardless of one’s diet or how active they are

Since Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is specially formulated to eliminate and cease the continued production of toxic ceramides, we can conclude that our extensive list of “potential” health benefits above are realized for those that take this health supplement.

Thus, while the manufacturer’s claim that their supplement would induce weight loss without requiring users to change their diet or lifestyle may have initially seemed preposterous at first, a closer look at the scientific research and literature backing Ikaria’s weight loss strategy verifies this claim.

Examining the Natural Ingredients in the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Supplement

The Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement is specially blended with 8 major natural ingredients that have individually proven to confer significant health benefits on top of being highly effective at facilitating weight loss.

That list of ingredients includes:

Milk Thistle Taraxum Panax Ginseng Resveratrol Citrus Pectin ECGC Fucoxanthin Bioperine

This review will take a closer look at each individual ingredient and examine what inherent health-related benefits are associated with each and what role they play in facilitating weight loss.

Milk Thistle

Milk thistle has been used for centuries by various civilizations as a natural remedy for various ailments related to the liver and our digestive systems.

The primary ingredient in milk thistle is called ‘silymarin’, which is a powerful antioxidant. This active ingredient in milk thistle has been used to treat various medical issues like:

Cirrhosis

Jaundice

Hepatitis

Gallbladder Disorders

Of course, as an antioxidant, silymarin naturally addresses inflammation wherever present in ithe body.

Beyond being administered as a natural medicinal aid to treat various ailments, scientific research has shown that milk thistle provides the following health benefits:

Enhanced Liver Function

Preserving Brain Function

Providing Osteo-related (bone) Support

Mitigating Cardiotoxic Effect of Some Cancer Treatments

Lowering Cholesterol Levels

How Milk Thistle Aids Weight Loss

Milk thistle aids with weight loss through its beneficial impact on the body’s digestive system. specifically, by aiding with the liver’s function in terms of bile production and nutrient absorption, milk thistle indirectly facilitates weight loss by aiding the liver with performing various metabolic functions.

Additionally, milk thistle has shown to be effective in reducing cravings, which play a key role in preventing people from losing weight as much as it does with weight gain.

Taraxum

Taraxum (otherwise known as ‘dandelion’) provide a surprising number of health benefits considering how common they are around the world.

The benefits derived from Taraxum stem from the flower’s phytochemicals, which include; carotenoids, flavonoids, phenolic acids, polysaccharides, sesquiterpene lactones, and sterols.

Scientific and medical literature have shown that Taraxum provides the following health benefits:

Enhanced Immune System Health

Arthritis Treatment & Prevention

Alleviating Diabetic Symptoms

Providing Antioxidants

Cancer Prevention

Hepatoprotective Properties

Tarxum’s Impact on Weight Loss

When it comes to weight loss, research has shown that Taraxum, “Can inhibit pancreatic lipase in vivo and in vitro and can have an anti-obesity effect.”

For reference, lipase is an enzyme that’s naturally produced by the body that’s responsible for helping break down fats in foods for better absorption. The pancreas controls this process and uses it to hydrolyze triglycerides into their constituent molecules (fatty acid and glycerol). If you’ve been following along diligently, the name ‘triglyceride’ should ring a bell.

Triglycerides are the lipids (fat) that we identified as the culprit and precursor to the formation of excess ceramides, leading to the host of health issues we covered prior. Thus, by assisting the pancreas with the process of breaking down these triglycerides, Taraxum serves as an invaluable component of the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement.

Ginseng

Ginseng has been used as a medicinal aid and its general health-related properties for a number of centuries. Thus, the benefits it provides are well-known and supported by comprehensive research and scientific studies.

Beyond providing a wealth of health benefits, ginseng’s usefulness as a natural medicinal aid is substantial. Below is a list of just some of the medical conditions that ginseng can help treat:

Heart Disease

Fatigue

Hepatitis C

High Blood Pressure

Erectile Dysfunction

Cancer

How Ginseng Aids with Weight Loss

Earlier in this piece we drew comparisons between ‘brown’ and ‘white’ adipose (fat) tissue. To reiterate, we learned that adipose tissue is what the body uses for fat storage. However, ‘brown’ adipose tissue is considered to be “good fat” relative to ‘white’ adipose tissue, which research has revealed to be a contributing factor to obesity when present in high enough numbers.

Ginseng helps provide the body with a greater supply of brown adipose tissue, which plays a major role in facilitating weight loss by improving the body’s ability to convert fat into energy.

Resveratrol

Resveratrol is a polyphenol (plant macronutrient). As such, it functions as an antioxidant, imbuing it with all of the same beneficial properties as other antioxidants we have covered in this review thus far.

As an antioxidant, resveratrol plays a critical role in reducing the incidence of oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress occurs whenever there is a disruption in the process of homeostasis. This disruption occurs due to the excess presence of free radicals in the body.

As an antioxidant, resveratrol plays a critical role in eliminating the presence of free radicals, helping return affected systems and organs in the body to a state of ‘homeostasis’.

Beyond this role, resveratrol also helps combat the following ailments:

Cardiovascular Disease

Dementia

Alzheimer’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Cancer

Diabetes (Type 2)

How Resveratrol Influences Weight Loss

Just a few months ago, a peer-review study was published by the National Library of Medicine titled, “Resveratrol for Weight Loss in Obesity: An Assessment of Randomized Control Trial Designs”. The study itself was a review of other studies exploring whether there was a correlational link between resveratrol and weight loss that had been published to ‘clinicaltrials.gov’.

Researchers observed that those studies successfully confirmed resveratrol’s effectiveness in aiding weight loss for those administered the nutrient. Resveratrol’s effectiveness in facilitating weight loss stems from its status as a ‘polyphenol’. These types of plant macronutrients have been shown to play a substantial role in aiding weight loss through boosting metabolic function.

Citrus Pectin

Citrus Pectin is a polysaccharide that derives from the pulp of citrus fruits. When extracted for nutritional purposes, its classified as a ‘supplemental dietary fiber’.

Health benefits associated with Citrus Pectin include the following:

Lowering of LDL Cholesterol Levels

Managing and Controlling Diarrhea

Supplementing Cancer Treatment

Treating Metal Toxicity (i.e., leads, mercury, etc.)

Radiation Protection

Diabetes Treatment

Addressing Acid Reflux Issues

How Citrus Pectin Influences Weight Loss

Citrus Pectin facilitates weight loss by stimulating the release of the GLP-1 hormone. This hormone is produced by our guts and is responsible for sending signals to our brain which regulate our appetite. By stimulating the release of this hormone, Citrus Pectin helps reduce the incidence of hunger, overall. This precipitates weight loss for reasons too obvious to state.

Citrus Pectin also has a direct impact on the rate at which the stomach digests food. Also, its detoxification properties help trigger the body’s processes that are responsible for ‘flushing’ one’s system. More often than not, this leads to eventual weight loss by itself.

Other Proprietary Ingredients

Beyond the ingredients that we covered above, the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice also contains 7 other natural, non-primary ingredients that each confer various additional health benefits.

Those natural ingredients are:

Beet Root – These help balance energy intake and aid weight loss by assisting the body’s natural detoxification process Hibiscus – Numerous published peer-reviewed medical studies have concluded that hibiscus is particularly effective in facilitating weight loss in obese individuals. It does so by assisting the body in regulating the digestive process. It also plays a role in improving the body’s metabolic function, which is responsible for how well the body is able to burn calories as we discussed earlier. Strawberry Extract – Strawberry Extract helps target stubborn belly fat and has been shown to increase satiety as well. As a major source of dietary fiber, strawberry extract also lends critical assistance to the liver and stomach for their digestive and detoxification processes. Acai Extract – Acai’s primary benefit in aiding weight loss stems from its ability to promote appetite suppression. African Mango Extract – The African Mango Extract has been proven by various medical studies to facilitate weight loss through its effect on cholesterol regulation as well and enhancement of cellular metabolism. Black Currant Extract – This ingredient has been shown to be a major fat burner for those that take it. Black Currant Extract does this by essentially ‘jump starting’ the body’s metabolism. Blueberry Powder – This powder contains nutrients called ‘anthocyanins’, which are responsible for imbuing this substance with its weight loss properties. Anthrocyanins are antioxidants which facilitate weight loss by enhancing the body’s ability to burn fat and utilize fat storage.

Verified Reviews

Since being put on the market, thousands of users have clamored to order themselves some Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplements.

After experiencing the unprecedented change to their weight along with a substantial improvement in their overall health, these users came back to leave reviews attesting to the enormous impact the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement has had on their lives.

Below is a sample of just some of the testimonials from verified Ikaria Lean Belly Juice customers:

Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

As of right now, the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement is available from the manufacturer on the product’s official site at a more than reasonable price.

In case there’s any incredulity remaining in those that have made it this far through the review, you can rest at ease knowing that the manufacturer’s are accompanying every purchase of the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement with a 180-day money back guarantee.

Yes, you read that right. You have 180 days, or 6 months, to try out the supplement, evaluate its results and determine whether you’re satisfied or not. If you aren’t for any reason at all, all you have to do is contact the manufacturer and ask for your money back.

That’s it. You’ll be refunded afterward, no questions asked. The only stipulation is that you must contact them within 6 months, which is more than enough time to try this supplement and assess whether you’re satisfied with all the weight its helped you lose (because it will help you lose weight).

With the mountains of scientific research backing the innovative methodology behind this supplement’s weight loss formula on top of a 180-day money back guarantee, it would be foolish for anyone to forego ordering the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice supplement if they’re seriously looking to lose weight.

Especially if you’re someone that’s struggled with obesity throughout their entire life and you’re fed up with the ‘cleansers’, diet fads, crash diets, meal plans, and spending thousands of dollars on workout equipment or workout videos that promise to get you the results you’re looking for in 6-12 weeks.

If that describes you, then congratulations. Your weight loss solution is finally here. And it doesn’t involve you having to do anything different than what you do already. As long as you can continue “being you” and manage to pour a scoop of the Ikaria Lean Belly Juice powder in the drink of your choice everyday, you’re well on your way to shedding pounds in a way you’ve always dreamed of doing.

In closing, as this latest Ikaria Lean Belly Juice review concludes, we are happy to report there are no urgent customer side effects risk or warnings to speak on as of right now. The ingredients inside Lean Belly Juice are proven to be effective towards eliminating toxic fat or simply quest your money back from the official website within six months of ordering! That is almost unheard of complete consumer confidence to have that kind of customer peace of mind that users can buy today and try for the next 6 months totally risk-free. So stop playing yourself and buy Ikaria Lean Belly Juice from the official website right now.

