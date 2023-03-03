Richmond Police arrest man for stealing catalytic converter

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) –At around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, a Richmond resident called police to a suspicious person making noise on the 110 block of West Main Street.

Police arrived to the location and identified the suspicious person as Ronald Roberts, who was in the process of cutting and stealing a catalytic converter.

Roberts was arrested and charged with theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, a felony. He is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail.