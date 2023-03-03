Search
Richmond Police arrest man for stealing catalytic converter

Mugshot of Ronald Roberts (Photo Provided/Richmond Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) –At around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, a Richmond resident called police to a suspicious person making noise on the 110 block of West Main Street.

Police arrived to the location and identified the suspicious person as Ronald Roberts, who was in the process of cutting and stealing a catalytic converter.

Roberts was arrested and charged with theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, a felony. He is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail.

