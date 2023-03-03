Small Business Administration supporting Black-owned businesses

Geri Ablipay, Great Lakes Regional Administrator for the Small Business Administration, joined us to discuss the SBA’s support of Black entrepreneurship and their commitment to serving underserved communities.

Since 1953, the SBA has been supporting small business growth, sustainability, scaling, and launch, as it is a great way to build wealth in America. The organization held a listening session with Black entrepreneurs about how the organization can further support these businesses.

For more information, visit the SBA website.