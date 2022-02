Social Media

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 I spent the last week tracking down some luck…







🏈𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬🏈 I spent the last week tracking down some lucky local heroes who are headed to #SuperBowlLVI thanks to @JimIrsay’s latest incredible act of generosity. @Colts | @coltscommunity | @RileyKids | @IPSSchools https://t.co/fDXjvrdFV2