𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙮’𝙨 𝙤𝙬𝙣, Chris Evans, is about 48 hours away from the biggest game of his life!

•I caught up with the former Ben Davis star & Bengals rookie this evening. He had this message for his hometown ahead of #SuperBowl •

WISH-TV – IHSAA (Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc.) – Indyweouthere