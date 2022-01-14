Social Media

1 hour pod (in bio) w/ @derek_schultz breaking down Chris Ballard’s season-end…

🎧 1 hour pod (in bio) w/ 🚀 @derek_schultz breaking down Chris Ballard’s season-ending presser: -Chances Wentz is back -Clear message from Irsay to Ballard & Reich -WR, TE & LT a bigger issue than QB? Most of #ColtsNation has been patient. That just changed. “After Philip (Rivers) retired and we made the decision to make a move on Carson (Wentz), at the time of the decision we felt good about it. I still don’t regret the decision, at the time. Just sitting here today, just so you all know, I will not make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not going to be here next year. It is not fair for any player.” – Chris Ballard 1/13/22 #Wentz #Colts #Reich #Ballard #Irsay #Hilton #Taylor #NFLNews #AFC #ColtsNation #ColtsNews