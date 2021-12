Social Media

106-93 F— that’s three straight w’s for the #Pacers — a first this season. LeVe…







106-93 F— that’s three straight w’s for the #Pacers — a first this season. LeVert & Sabonis combine to drop 50 on the #Mavs. Up next? Steph potentially breaking the NBA all-time 3pt record on Monday at The Fieldhouse. https://t.co/Q8LrpH10hM