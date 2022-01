Social Media

112-94 PHX F. #Suns rip off a 20-2 into the fourth quarter to put this to bed tonight at the Fieldhouse. Booker & Ayton combine for 62. #Pacers 1-9 over their last 10, fall to a season-worst 13 games under .500. Up next: 5 game Western Conference swing. (LAL/LAC/GSW/PHX/NOLA)