Social Media

11:35pm: Severe T-Storm warning for Fountain, Warren and Vermillion counties unt…







11:35pm: Severe T-Storm warning for Fountain, Warren and Vermillion counties until Midnight. 60mph wind gusts possible. Storm moving northeast at 70mph. #INwx https://t.co/0jXCXt0ep9 https://t.co/Wbe2k8LgR3