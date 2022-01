Social Media

114 Years of service to all mankind 💚💕 Happy Founders’ Day to the ladies who make my heart soar! Our amazing sisterhood has taught me so much about grace and grit. The ultimate inspiring, sisterly, loving, giving and earth shaking women I have the honor to love and be one with. The history, the impact, the future, all of it makes me swell with pride to be a member of @akasorority1908 Skeeeeeeeee-weeeeeee my Sorors!!!!!!!