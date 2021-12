Social Media

11:45pm: Severe T-storm warning for Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe and Ow…







11:45pm: Severe T-storm warning for Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe and Owen counties until 12:15am. Up to 70mph wind gusts. Storms are FLYING to the northeast at 75mph! #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK https://t.co/2gz2bIdSRt