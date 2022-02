Social Media

120-113 F Caris LeVert (22 pts) & the #Cavs comeback from 21 points down to beat…





120-113 F Caris LeVert (22 pts) & the #Cavs comeback from 21 points down to beat the #Pacers in the Haliburton (23 pts) / Hield (16) / Smith (12) / Thompson (2) debut. Fun energy around this group. For those looking only at the lotto, more ping pong balls.