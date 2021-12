Social Media

12:52am: Severe storms continue to march over the northern half of the state cro…







12:52am: Severe storms continue to march over the northern half of the state crossing over the U.S. 31 corridor. 60mph+ wind gusts possible. Storms are racing northeast at 70mph #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK https://t.co/ymsHPPG6ol