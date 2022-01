Social Media

@1poisonivey3 called game vs. No. 16 Ohio State. •For a second-straight year, I…

@1poisonivey3 called game vs. No. 16 Ohio State. •For a second-straight year, Ivey hits a triple at the buzzer to beat the Buckeyes.• More reaction from Mackey as No. 6 Purdue hangs on, 81-78.