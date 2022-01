Social Media

[2:24PM 1/23] Intense snowfall rates in NW Porter Co. from lake effect band causing near-zero visibility. @INDOT @TrafficWise cam from I-94 mi. marker 21 west of SR149. Consider postponing non-essential travel thru nrn Porter Co over next few hrs. https://t.co/KagYYx8fyZ #inwx https://t.co/TYyszpQAoI