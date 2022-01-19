Social Media

28 years ago today central Indiana woke up to the coldest morning ever. Indy set an all-time record low of -27. New Whiteland in Johnson County set the all-time record low for the state at -36. I remember that day. I was working Daybreak along with Dave Barras. High pressure was directly overhead producing clear skies and light winds over a fresh, deep snowpack. Several weather watchers that morning from Richmond to Indy and into Johnson County reported lows in the -30 to -35 temperatures range right beneath the high. Feel free to post any comments here if you recall that bitter cold morning.



