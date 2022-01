Social Media

3 Black men challenging status quo on education as less than 1% of teachers in Indiana are Black

This is probably my favorite story I’ve done this year. Both because my dad is, too, one of the Arlington High School Alumni – Indianapolis, IN but because the mission that these three men are on and the success they have achieved is incredible. I can tell you one thing… the students that get to come across these teachers are some of the luckiest in the world –IMO. ☺️



