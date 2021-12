Social Media

3 years ago today … Randy Ollis just cracking 2-month-old Ezra up Back story…

3 years ago today … Randy Ollis just cracking 2-month-old Ezra up 🤣😭❤️ Back story – I came and made a brief appearance on Daybreak during maternity leave. My official day back was 3 weeks later on Jan. 7. It certainly is easier when you have family to return to at the workplace