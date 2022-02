Social Media

3:19pm: Steady showers camping out over much of central Indiana. Rain will gradu…







3:19pm: Steady showers camping out over much of central Indiana. Rain will gradually move out by early/mid evening. Much colder air to follow – could have a few icy spots as colder air works in over wet roads later tonight. #INwx https://t.co/2JzMUlbugG https://t.co/uLRRAhHl2w