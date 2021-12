Social Media

4 SHOOTINGS IN 7 HOURS: 1 DEAD 6 INJURED 3:10 St. Thomas Lane, 2 injured 4:10 E…







4 SHOOTINGS IN 7 HOURS: 1 DEAD 6 INJURED 3:10 St. Thomas Lane, 2 injured 4:10 Eugene St and MLK Jr. Blvd, 1 dead 1 injured 8:15 N Pershing Ave and N. White River Pkwy W Drive, 1 injured 10:30 W 30th St and Kessler Boulevard N Dr, 2 injured @WISH_TV https://t.co/5F5ZVmintk