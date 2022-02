Social Media

4⃣0⃣0⃣ career wins for @CoachPainter. : 25 at Southern Il…







4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career wins for @CoachPainter. ✔️: 25 at Southern Illinois ✔️: 375 at Purdue Hundreds more to come. https://t.co/q7OCRzyJyp