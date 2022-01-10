41 years ago today Alison and I said we do to each other. We found out that we a…

Social Media

41 years ago today Alison and I said we do to each other. We found out that we are totally opposites but do have one thing in common. We both love the cold and snow. Almost every year for our anniversary we head to the UP of Michigan for some winter fun. I love you Alison and am so grateful that God brought us together for all these years. It hasn’t been easy but the Lord has been faithful. Let it snow!



