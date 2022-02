Social Media

5 years and no answers in Delphi murders

5 years… the search for answers continues 💔 The bodies of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were found at noon Feb. 14, 2017. No arrests have been made five years later. News 8’s Richard Essex looks at what’s happened since that fateful day.

