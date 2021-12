Social Media

500 calls come in on ‘anthony_shots’ profile possibly a part of Delphi murders

More updates on this story here ➡️ Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said investigators have received about 500 calls since the information on the fake “anthony_shots” profile was released last week by Indiana State Police. The fake profile may be connected to the 2017 Delphi murders of two teens. Demie Johnson reports.

