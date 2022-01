Social Media

64 years ago, Willie O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier when he became the league’s first Black player. Tonight, he’ll have his No. 22 jersey retired by the @NHLBruins 🖤💛 https://t.co/QHBBmPbAj0