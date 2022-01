Social Media

73-68 – Barn Burner trophy stays with the Hoosiers. Incredible fight from No. 6…





73-68 – Barn Burner trophy stays with the Hoosiers. Incredible fight from No. 6 @IndianaWBB – trailing by 6 with 1:05 on the clock, they force OT at Mackey. IU gets the win without star forward Mackenzie Holmes & starting guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary. | @WISH_TV