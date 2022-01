Social Media

80-62 F. #Michigan, 1-3 over its last four, stomps #IU. Dickinson (25 pts, 9 reb) was brilliant. The effort from Mike Woodson’s team was fine. Issues everywhere else. Tonight on SportsLocker — @DustinDopirak on the roller coaster week at Assembly Hall. https://t.co/4cqxO31slW