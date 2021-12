Social Media

A Chinese student @LifeAtPurdue spoke out against human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party. CCP secret police “threatened” his family in China, and Chinese students at Purdue harassed him. @purduemitch stands unequivocally with the student (1/2) https://t.co/gWAbJPmxuN