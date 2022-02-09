Social Media

A cold front will bring down a quick shot of colder air on Thursday. Highs tomor…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will bring down a quick shot of colder air on Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 30s. Southwest winds will usher in much warmer weather on Friday with highs in the middle 40s. A cold front will produce a band of light rain Friday. The weekend is looking dry but cold with temps on Saturday in the upper 20s and near 30 on Sunday.




© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Former ‘American Idol’ star charged in fatal DUI crash

Entertainment /

Mixologist Brett Buttler’s makes ‘Be My Valenthyme,’ ‘Mighty Aphrodite’ cocktails

Life.Style.Live! /

Be sure to update your WISH-TV news app

Local /

How innovative tech is ming stadiums, communities safer during Super Bowl LVI

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.