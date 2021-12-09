Social Media

A cold front will produce a breezy and warm day on Friday with highs near 60 deg…

A cold front will produce a breezy and warm day on Friday with highs near 60 degrees. Showers and storms will develop late tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of the front.. There is a risk for severe storms Friday night. The main threats will be damaging winds, and large hail. An isolated TORNADO is also possible especially over the southern half of the state. It will turn much colder on Saturday with falling temps. Sunday should be nice with some sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.









