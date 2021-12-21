Social Media

A cold front will sweep through the state tonight bringing down a quick shot of …

A cold front will sweep through the state tonight bringing down a quick shot of colder air for Wednesday. The front should pass through on the dry side. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 30s. Milder air will return starting on Thursday and continue through the weekend. A few showers will be possible on Friday. Christmas Day is looking great with some sunshine and highs near 50 degrees.









