A couple days off work didn’t get started ideally but we’re on the mend and want to take the opportunity to give deserving attention and appreciation. Baden needed the emergency vet last night for a stomach bug. He will be absolutely fine but I spent 4 hours in the waiting area observing and reflecting on the environment. Pets are family. In my years of ownership, my dogs and cats have not been the only creatures receiving treatment. I have been treated like family in moments of anxiety and grief. Thank you to every single veterinary health care worker. From the calm voices who answer the phones, to the front desk workers who do everything between small talk and compassionately greeting distraught pet owners walking through the door, to the techs, assistants and doctors who know how to manage each voiceless patient with patience and love. I see that your offices are overwhelmed. You’re tired from effects of the pandemic, too. You stress, you mourn, you absorb highs and lows. There are puppies the same day there are final breaths. I see it but don’t feel it. You are able to put aside your fatigue to treat each appointment like it’s the only. I see you and I thank you! Our personal love goes to Broad Ripple Animal Clinic & MedVet Indianapolis.



