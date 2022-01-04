Social Media

A fast moving area of low pressure will generate snow showers on Thursday. Accum…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

A fast moving area of low pressure will generate snow showers on Thursday. Accumulations should be an inch or less over central Indiana with perhaps a couple inches of snow in the southern portion of the state. It will be quite cold with highs near 20 degrees. This will produce a dry and powdery snowfall. It will remain very cold into Friday.




