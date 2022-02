Social Media

A few flurries this morning otherwise a cold day out ahead of us! Highs top out …







A few flurries this morning otherwise a cold day out ahead of us! Highs top out on the lower 20s with sunshine possible later today! Indy ended up with 7.6″ of snow! @WISH_TV #INwx #Indianapolis https://t.co/jrv1G5i8UX